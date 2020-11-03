Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand breaks below R16/$ for first time since March Global markets rally as they price in a US presidential election win for Joe Biden BL PREMIUM

The rand broke through R16 to the dollar for the first time since March on Wednesday as global markets rallied on hopes that the Democrats will score a clean sweep in the US elections.

A clean sweep refers to a party coming out on top in both the presidential race and both houses of Congress.