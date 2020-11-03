MARKET WRAP: Rand breaks below R16/$ for first time since March
Global markets rally as they price in a US presidential election win for Joe Biden
03 November 2020 - 18:49
The rand broke through R16 to the dollar for the first time since March on Wednesday as global markets rallied on hopes that the Democrats will score a clean sweep in the US elections.
A clean sweep refers to a party coming out on top in both the presidential race and both houses of Congress.
