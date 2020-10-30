Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — cash
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
30 October 2020 - 09:04
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose cash as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m sticking with cash, with the election in the US happening next week. According to a report by FiveThirtyEight, there is a 5% chance of a vote recount, which, I think, will be very negative for the markets.”
