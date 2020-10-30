Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — cash

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

30 October 2020 - 09:04 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/CHATTRAWUTT HANJUKKAM
Picture: 123RF/CHATTRAWUTT HANJUKKAM

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose cash as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m sticking with cash, with the election in the US happening next week. According to a report by FiveThirtyEight, there is a 5% chance of a vote recount, which, I think, will be very negative for the markets.”

WATCH: Stock pick — cash

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
23 hours ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Netflix

Imtiaz Suliman fom Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about stock pick of the day
Markets
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand strengthens as investors mull MTBPS and ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE drops the most in seven months ...
Markets
3.
Rand and bonds pare losses after initial shock ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls for fourth day amid ...
Markets
5.
Rand and bonds extend earlier losses as Mboweni ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.