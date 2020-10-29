Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — cash

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

29 October 2020 - 10:51 Business Day TV
File Picture: REUTERS
File Picture: REUTERS

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose cash as his stock pick of the day.

“We’ve got the volatility in America the VIX (Volatility Index) is up almost 18% on the day to almost 40 % and we are less than a week to elections. We have Germany shutting down all the rest and I’ll leave you with a saying: ‘Sometimes there’s a time to be long, a time to be short and a time to do nothing.’ So, that is my stock call I’m afraid, I’m electing to sit on cash until this noise and all this wild volatility subside.”

Or listen to the full audio:

