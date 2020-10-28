Markets

Markets Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Netflix

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about stock pick of the day

28 October 2020 - 09:30 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Netflix as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going for Netflix, they reported their numbers in the US last week and it was slightly short of market expectations, but if they had to report two days earlier it would have met market expectations. The overriding trend there is that they have the first mover advantage in terms of the streaming services and have a massive database in terms of content availability.”

