Markets

Stronger dollar takes the shine off gold

News of a deadlock in US stimulus talks dented the metal’s hedging abilities

22 October 2020 - 09:04 Nakul Iyer
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru — Gold slipped on Thursday from a more than one-week high hit in the last session, as the dollar recovered some lost ground after doubts emerged whether an agreement on a new US fiscal coronavirus aid package could be reached before the election.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,913.45/oz by 3.43am GMT, after hitting its highest level since October 12 at $1,931.01 on Wednesday. US gold futures were down 0.7% to $1,916.00/oz.

“What we are seeing is this unwillingness to really believe [about a stimulus deal] ... that’s why these moves don’t have near-term follow through,” said DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

Stimulus talks between US legislators faced a setback on Wednesday when President Donald Trump accused Democrats of being unwilling to craft a compromise on aid, despite reports of some progress earlier in the day. The news dented risk sentiment and lifted the dollar against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Underscoring the need for additional fiscal support, US Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said the economic recovery is uneven and uncertain and will require continued support to ensure it becomes broad-based and sustainable.

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks as it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

“Despite the fall in Asia, gold looks to be a buy on dips, especially as financial markets start to price in substantial risk potential over the coming two weeks,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Investors now turn their attention to the final US presidential debate between Trump and Democrat rival Joe Biden on Thursday, and weekly US jobless claims due later in the day.

Elsewhere, silver fell 1.1% to $24.79/oz, platinum dropped 0.2% to $884.56 and palladium was down 0.1% to $2,403.69.

Reuters

Oil slides as US gasoline stocks build amid soaring Covid-19 cases

The outlook for fuel demand has taken a beating as infections reach record highs in several US states and in Europe
Markets
42 minutes ago

US stimulus deadlock and coronavirus surge weigh on Asian shares

The Democrats and Republicans are struggling to reach consensus over a fresh Covid-19 package
Markets
1 hour ago

JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Thursday

Deadlocked US stimulus talks and the upcoming Biden-Trump presidential debate are weighing on markets
Markets
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand stretches run to fourth day on ...
Markets
2.
Copper price hits $7,000 as China rebounds
Markets
3.
JSE weaker as investors look at US stimulus ...
Markets
4.
JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Thursday
Markets
5.
Anxiety over SAA shows in bond yields
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.