WATCH: Stock pick — Medtronic

Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

16 October 2020 - 09:33 Business Day TV
Hold on to that: The possible applications of biorobot hybrids are numerous, especially in biomedical fields such as the delivery of medicine to specific locations in the body. Picture: 123RF/KTSDESIGN
Hold on to that: The possible applications of biorobot hybrids are numerous, especially in biomedical fields such as the delivery of medicine to specific locations in the body. Picture: 123RF/KTSDESIGN

Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Medtronic as his stock pick of the day.

“We’re looking at Medtronic, they do hip replacements, knee joints, pacemakers and they are also moving into robotic surgery, which helps surgeons look at the procedures straight after the operation to see what happened during the surgery. They can then get data from technology that is actually put into the body, so it’s high-end tech and medical tech.”

