WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and Medtronic

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group talk to Business Day TV

24 July 2020 - 09:58 Business Day TV
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Medtronic.

Gilmour said: “Afrimat’s Demaneng mine is pulling iron ore out of the ground at an all-in cost of about $30 a tonne and you’ve currently got an iron ore price of north of $100 a tonne, I think that’s going to persist for quite some time.”

Shutte said: “A US-listed company called Medtronic. The unique products they’re able to manufacture are in high demand at the moment and they’ve actually got the biggest product pipeline they’ve ever seen.”

