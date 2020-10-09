Markets Rand set for third day of gains as stimulus optimism lifts markets US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that talks for a Covid-19 relief package had restarted BL PREMIUM

The rand was on track for its third consecutive day of gains on Friday as hope for more stimulus in the US lifted market sentiment.

At 9.39am, the rand had strengthened 0.64% to R16.4806/$, 0.44% to R19.3973/€ and 0.37% to R21.3557/£. The euro had firmed 0.12% to $1.1771.