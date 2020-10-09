Markets

JSE could get boost from US stimulus hopes on Friday

Investors are again considering the prospect of a new stimulus package in the US, while mainland China’s markets have returned after a holiday

09 October 2020 - 07:01 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
The JSE faces mixed, but mostly higher Asian markets on Friday morning, with focus still on US politics and the prospect of another round of government stimulus. 

US President Donald Trump had signalled an end to the talks earlier in the week, but parties are again talking, after Democrats largely rejected calls from the White House for more targeted stimulus.

Markets appear to be travelling with renewed hopes that Republicans and Democrats are back talking about a broad fiscal stimulus plan, said National Australia Bank analyst David de Garis in a note.

A Democrat victory is also being priced in, reducing uncertainty about a contested election, and with expectations that Democrats would then move forward with a stimulus package, De Garis said.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite had jumped 1.89%, having spent the week closed for the Golden Week holiday. The Hang Seng was up 0.11% while Japan’s Nikkei had fallen 0.29%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had added 1.5%.

Gold was up 0.88% to $1,910/oz while platinum had risen 0.78% to $872.74. Brent crude was 0.71% weaker at $43.13 a barrel.

The rand was 0.35% firmer at R16.52/$.

Locally, there is little on the corporate or economic calendar, with focus still on US politics.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Oil rises as hurricane and strikes curtail output

Oil platforms are shut in the US Gulf as Hurricane Delta strengthens with nearly 1.5-million barrels of daily output halted
Markets
19 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand gains for a second day as investors await US stimulus news

The rand has gained almost 3% over the past 10 days, according to data from Infront
Markets
14 hours ago

Global shares head for one-month high on stimulus hopes

MSCI’s emerging-market currency index was at a month high as US and global stimulus hopes offset surge in coronavirus cases
Markets
19 hours ago

