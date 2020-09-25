Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and Nike

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

25 September 2020 - 09:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ZAGART701

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Nike.

McCurrie said: “I’m going back to a perennial favourite and that is British American Tobacco. It’s a 6% dividend yield, it’s in a single-digit price earnings ratio and the price hasn’t really recovered dramatically since the big fall-off that we saw, this has generated serious cash flows.”

Shapiro said: “I was looking through Nike’s numbers and they are absolutely outstanding. They are back in profit and the reason that I bring it up is just that I wish our apparel retailers could actually look at the Nike model.”

