Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and Nike
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
25 September 2020 - 09:32
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Nike.
McCurrie said: “I’m going back to a perennial favourite and that is British American Tobacco. It’s a 6% dividend yield, it’s in a single-digit price earnings ratio and the price hasn’t really recovered dramatically since the big fall-off that we saw, this has generated serious cash flows.”
Shapiro said: “I was looking through Nike’s numbers and they are absolutely outstanding. They are back in profit and the reason that I bring it up is just that I wish our apparel retailers could actually look at the Nike model.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.