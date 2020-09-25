Markets Rand set for second day of gains On Friday morning the rand had firmed to R16.8806/$ after falling 2.79% over the past five days BL PREMIUM

The rand was firmer on Friday morning and set for its second day of gains as markets await a fresh catalyst while investors remain concerned about the rise in Covid-19 cases.

At 9am, the rand had firmed 0.31% to R16.8806/$, 0.43% to R19.6980/€ while it was flat at R21.5563/£. The euro was little changed at $1.1671.