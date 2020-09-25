Markets

Gold rises but set for weekly decline

Gold is down 4.1% this week amid stronger dollar and hopes of more US stimulus measures

25 September 2020 - 07:35 Eileen Soreng
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Gold inched higher on Friday on renewed hopes of more US stimulus measures, though the bullion was on track for its biggest weekly decline in more than a month pressured by a stronger dollar.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,869.47/oz by 3.41am GMT. But on a weekly basis, prices are down 4.1% so far. US gold futures were down 0.4% to $1,870.30/oz. The dollar index was on track for its best week since early April, up 1.5%, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

“The resurgence of the US dollar has been a headwind for all precious metals. Also weighing on the outlook for gold has been question marks on the next US stimulus package and whether or not there’ll be an agreement there,” said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodities research at National Australia Bank.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives are working on a $2.2-trillion coronavirus stimulus package that could be voted on as soon as next week, a legislator said on Thursday. US Federal Reserve policymakers, including chair Jerome Powell, made multiple public appearances this week calling on the US government to provide more fiscal support.

Central banks worldwide have rolled out huge stimulus and slashed interest rates to near zero to counter the economic damage from the Covid-19 pandemic, helping gold, considered a hedge against political and economic uncertainties, climb over 20% this year.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, underpinning views that the economic recovery in the world’s largest economy was running out of steam.

Silver fell 0.6% to $23.07/oz and platinum rose 0.6% to $854.13/oz. Both metals are on track for their worst week since mid-March. Palladium edged 0.2% higher to $2,229.92/oz.

Reuters

AngloGold more certain on its future after SA mines sale

The company returns to an unchanged full-year guidance as mines return to pre-Covid production and the SA mines deliver one last quarter of output
Companies
4 days ago

Gold firms on virus concerns, US jobs data

Spot gold and US gold futures rise as central banks promise to roll out further stimulus
Markets
1 week ago

Stronger dollar takes the shine off gold

The Fed’s upbeat economic view gives the currency a lift
Markets
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
More volatility looms as rand breaches R17/$
Markets
2.
Rand reaches three-week low, falling to worse ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as investors mull surging ...
Markets
4.
‘Dollar dominance’ extends gold price slump to ...
Markets
5.
Rand has biggest drop in three months as new ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold hedges lose their shine — again

Money & Investing

Dollar steals gold’s sparkle

Markets

Gold steadies as further lockdown worries rise

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.