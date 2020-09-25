MARKET WRAP: Rand at one-month low as surging Covid-19 weighs on sentiment
The all share fell 1.22% on the day and has fallen 1.99% over the past five days, with the top 40 falling 1.16% for the day
25 September 2020 - 18:43
The rand reached its worst level in more than a month on Friday as concern about economic recovery and the rise in coronavirus cases weighed on global market sentiment.
At 5.10pm, the rand had weakened 1.47% to R17.1818/$ while it had reached R17.27/$, its worst level since August 21. It had weakened 0.94% to R19.9679/€ and 1.19% to R21.8257/£. The euro had fallen 0.40% to $1.1622. The rand has lost 18.2% so far this year.
