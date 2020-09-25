JSE drops as rising Covid-19 cases weigh on global markets
At 9.30am on Friday, the JSE all share was down 1.38% as fears grow on global economic recovery
25 September 2020 - 10:04
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning while global equities were mixed as investors fret about the surge in Covid-19 cases that could hinder a global economic recovery.
At 9.28am, the JSE all share was down 1.38% to 53,501.82 points and the top 40 1.42%. Industrials lost 2.52% and financials 0.96%.
