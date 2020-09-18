MARKET WRAP: Rand has first week of gains in three
The JSE dropped for the fourth consecutive session with the all share down 0.66% and the top 40 0.59% on the day
18 September 2020 - 18:23
The rand has had its first weekly gain in three as attention remained on central banks this week.
The local currency strengthened for four days, supported by hope for dovish signals from the US Federal Reserve and the SA Reserve Bank keeping interest rates unchanged. However, it weakened on Friday.
