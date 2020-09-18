Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand has first week of gains in three The JSE dropped for the fourth consecutive session with the all share down 0.66% and the top 40 0.59% on the day BL PREMIUM

The rand has had its first weekly gain in three as attention remained on central banks this week.

The local currency strengthened for four days, supported by hope for dovish signals from the US Federal Reserve and the SA Reserve Bank keeping interest rates unchanged. However, it weakened on Friday.