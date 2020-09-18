Markets JSE heads for fourth day of losses as markets digest US jobs data Markets are also weighing up the SA Reserve Bank’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged on Thursday BL PREMIUM

The JSE was set for its fourth consecutive day of losses on Friday as investors pondered US jobs data and moves made by central banks during the week.

At 10.20am, the JSE all share dropped 0.27% to 54,885.80 points and the top 40 fell 0.19%. Banks were down 2.06% and financials 1.65%.