JSE heads for fourth day of losses as markets digest US jobs data
Markets are also weighing up the SA Reserve Bank’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged on Thursday
18 September 2020 - 11:23
The JSE was set for its fourth consecutive day of losses on Friday as investors pondered US jobs data and moves made by central banks during the week.
At 10.20am, the JSE all share dropped 0.27% to 54,885.80 points and the top 40 fell 0.19%. Banks were down 2.06% and financials 1.65%.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now