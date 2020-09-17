Markets Rand slightly weaker after Reserve Bank’s ‘no-change’ announcement The local currency gained about 5c shortly after the Bank announced that interest rates would remain as is, but then lost its gains BL PREMIUM

The rand initially firmed about 5c against the dollar on Thursday afternoon after Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the repo rate would remain unchanged at 3.5%, but ultimately lost these gains.

The local currency was 0.47% weaker at R16.347/$ shortly before Kganyago began speaking on Thursday afternoon. Following his announcement, the local currency pared its losses, trading 0.13% weaker at R16.292/$ at 3.10pm.