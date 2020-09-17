Rand slightly weaker after Reserve Bank’s ‘no-change’ announcement
The local currency gained about 5c shortly after the Bank announced that interest rates would remain as is, but then lost its gains
17 September 2020 - 15:54
The rand initially firmed about 5c against the dollar on Thursday afternoon after Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the repo rate would remain unchanged at 3.5%, but ultimately lost these gains.
The local currency was 0.47% weaker at R16.347/$ shortly before Kganyago began speaking on Thursday afternoon. Following his announcement, the local currency pared its losses, trading 0.13% weaker at R16.292/$ at 3.10pm.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now