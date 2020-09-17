Markets JSE weakens ahead of Reserve Bank’s rate announcement The local market is split in terms of whether or not an interest-rate cut can be expected on Thursday afternoon BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global counterparts as investors digested the US Federal Reserve’s decision, while local focus turns to the SA Reserve Bank’s interest-rate decision due in the afternoon.

The Fed held interest rates near zero and signalled that they would stay there for at least three years, vowing to delay tightening the economy until the US returned to maximum employment and 2% inflation.