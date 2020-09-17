JSE weakens ahead of Reserve Bank’s rate announcement
The local market is split in terms of whether or not an interest-rate cut can be expected on Thursday afternoon
17 September 2020 - 11:41
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global counterparts as investors digested the US Federal Reserve’s decision, while local focus turns to the SA Reserve Bank’s interest-rate decision due in the afternoon.
The Fed held interest rates near zero and signalled that they would stay there for at least three years, vowing to delay tightening the economy until the US returned to maximum employment and 2% inflation.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now