WATCH: Stock pick — Transaction Capital

Independent market commentator Nolwandle Mthombeni talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

01 September 2020 - 11:22 Business Day TV
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ERIC MALEMA
Independent market commentator Nolwandle Mthombeni chose Transaction Capital as her stock pick of the day.

“As we move into the later stages of the lockdown it means there will be more activity in the economy and Transaction Capital will be benefiting from this as the taxi sector will become busier.”

WATCH: Stock picks — Lindt & Sprüngli and Transaction Capital

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth talk to Business Day TV
1 month ago

JOHN DLUDLU: State must help save SA’s vital taxi industry

The government should increase the relief grant as the sector is one of the easiest to revive
2 months ago

WATCH: How the taxi industry is handling Covid-19

Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz and SA National Taxi Council spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa talks to Business Day TV
3 months ago

Investors unfazed as Transaction Capital hangs on to interim dividend

Shares jumped to their highest close in almost two weeks as the CEO eyes the resumption of taxi activity
3 months ago

Transaction Capital holds on to dividend as Covid-19 takes its toll

The taxi financier says it is taking a ‘conservative’ approach to the effects of the pandemic, but is hopeful there will be rebound in its operations
3 months ago

