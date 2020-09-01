Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Transaction Capital
Independent market commentator Nolwandle Mthombeni talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
01 September 2020 - 11:22
Independent market commentator Nolwandle Mthombeni chose Transaction Capital as her stock pick of the day.
“As we move into the later stages of the lockdown it means there will be more activity in the economy and Transaction Capital will be benefiting from this as the taxi sector will become busier.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.