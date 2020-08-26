JSE gains as global focus shifts to US stimulus
Markets are awaiting US Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium
26 August 2020 - 12:09
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday as investors continue to bet on the likelihood of more stimulus in the US.
Markets are awaiting US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium on Thursday, amid expectations that the central bank will do more to support the US economy.
