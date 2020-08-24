Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock picks — tech stocks

Mia Kruger from Kruger International and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

24 August 2020 - 08:01 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/iqoncept
Picture: 123RF/iqoncept

Mia Kruger from Kruger International and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities both chose tech stocks as their stock picks for the day.

Kruger said: “I'm very happy to hold my offshore tech stocks at this stage. I think, despite the fact that they seem expensive, these companies are positioned exceptionally well to to capitalise on the current market movements and it is just the way the whole world is moving.”

Shapiro said: “Taking Mia’s theme a little further, a lot of cities starting to introduce 5G now, so do not sell your tech stocks. There are the enablers, those who build the infrastructure, and then the platforms through which 5G takes place. So I’m going to back Mia and say just hold on to your tech stocks, but have a very close look at those companies that are going to benefit from the 5G rollout.”

Hong Kong bourse posts 1% gain on Chinese tech IPOs

Investors have been flocking to the exchange, propelling its share price up by almost 50%, as Chinese tech firms worry about their US listings
Companies
4 days ago

GIULIETTA TALEVI: The $2-trillion club

Apple’s rise and rise is confirmation of the incredible stock market success enjoyed by Big Tech this year, even as so many other companies crumbled
Opinion
4 days ago

Asian stocks falter on mixed data

Markets edge up but are on track for their softest week in about a month
Markets
3 days ago

Apple’s market value tops $2-trillion

IPhone maker's market-cap doubling to $2-trillion took two years, compared with the four decades it took to reach $1-trillion
Companies
4 days ago

US stocks climb to record high despite virus concern

European stocks also edged up as investors ponder where to put money before a vaccine is found
Markets
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Covid-19 treatment hopes may boost JSE on Monday
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer on positive Covid-19 ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock pick — MTN
Markets
4.
JSE firms amid coronavirus vaccine hopes
Markets
5.
Market data — August 23 2020
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.