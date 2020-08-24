WATCH: Stock picks — tech stocks

Mia Kruger from Kruger International and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities both chose tech stocks as their stock picks for the day.

Kruger said: “I'm very happy to hold my offshore tech stocks at this stage. I think, despite the fact that they seem expensive, these companies are positioned exceptionally well to to capitalise on the current market movements and it is just the way the whole world is moving.”

Shapiro said: “Taking Mia’s theme a little further, a lot of cities starting to introduce 5G now, so do not sell your tech stocks. There are the enablers, those who build the infrastructure, and then the platforms through which 5G takes place. So I’m going to back Mia and say just hold on to your tech stocks, but have a very close look at those companies that are going to benefit from the 5G rollout.”