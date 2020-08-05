MARKET WRAP: JSE gains for a third day as gold stocks rally on record metal price
Global market sentiment has been supported by ongoing discussions in the US Congress regarding a Covid-19 relief package
05 August 2020 - 18:35
The JSE gained for a third successive day on Wednesday as hope for more stimulus aided global equities, while gold miners had their best day in more than a week as the gold price reached a record high after sailing through $2,000/oz for the first time on Tuesday.
Global market sentiment has been supported by ongoing discussions in the US Congress regarding a Covid-19 relief package amid concerns that the pandemic will put a further strain on the world’s largest economy.
