MARKET WRAP: JSE gains for a third day as gold stocks rally on record metal price Global market sentiment has been supported by ongoing discussions in the US Congress regarding a Covid-19 relief package

The JSE gained for a third successive day on Wednesday as hope for more stimulus aided global equities, while gold miners had their best day in more than a week as the gold price reached a record high after sailing through $2,000/oz for the first time on Tuesday.

Global market sentiment has been supported by ongoing discussions in the US Congress regarding a Covid-19 relief package amid concerns that the pandemic will put a further strain on the world’s largest economy.