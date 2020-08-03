Rand slips on rising Covid-19 infections and US-China tension
Donald Trump threatened at the weekend to ban Chinese social app TikTok
03 August 2020 - 12:22
The rand was weaker on Monday, in line with emerging-market currencies as investors worry about a rise in Covid-19 infections in a number of countries across the globe and deteriorating US-China relations.
The local currency broke above R17/$ level on Friday for the first time in three weeks, as a surge in infections threatened economic recovery, with investors concerned that some form of lockdown measures in some economies might slow down economic recovery.
