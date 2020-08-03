Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday

Rising Covid-19 numbers contend with positive Chinese data and a strong performance by US tech giants on Wall Street

03 August 2020 - 07:13 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE starts to mixed Asian markets on Monday, amid concern over rising Covid-19 numbers in parts of Europe, Japan, the US and SA.

US markets were boosted last week by upbeat corporate earnings reports from US tech giants and reassurances from the US Federal Reserve that it would support an economic recovery.

US President Donald Trump threatened at the weekend to ban Chinese social app Tik Tok, pointing to further tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The rand extended losses on Monday morning, having weakened past the R17 a dollar level on Friday.

A rebound in the dollar late last week caused the rand to give up significant ground, as markets continue to dwell on uncertainty about trade tensions, US elections and recovery, as well as rising virus numbers, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes in a note.

Chinese data earlier was upbeat, with a private gauge of manufacturing activity in July beating expectations.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was up 1.08%, while the Hang Seng was down 0.95%. Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via Naspers, lost 0.56%.

Gold was flat at $1,973.50 an ounce while platinum was little changed at $901.20. Brent crude was down 0.7% to $43.30 a barrel.

There is little on the local corporate calendar on Monday, while data on manufacturing activity is due later.

Global focus is also on manufacturing activity data, though most attention is likely to be on Covid-19 numbers, amid fears of further lockdown restrictions in major economies including the UK, Japan and the US.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: Rand falls to R17/$ as the coronavirus spreads

The JSE also closed weaker on the day, with the bank index faring the worst
Markets
2 days ago

JSE firmer as investors digest dreadful US economic figures

The all share had firmed 1.21% and the top 40 was 1.3% firmer, with platinum miners rising 3.5%
Markets
2 days ago

Brent crude price on track for fourth month of improvement

However, weaker refining margins around the world, lower Chinese oil demand and high crude stocks are putting pressure on oil prices
Markets
2 days ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand falls to R17/$ as the ...
Markets
2.
Brent crude price on track for fourth month of ...
Markets
3.
Rand weaker as effects of Covid-19 are seen in ...
Markets
4.
JSE firmer as investors digest dreadful US ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye
Markets

Related Articles

Rand weaker as effects of Covid-19 are seen in economic data

Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Royal Dutch Shell and MultiChoice

Markets

European markets off lowest levels in a month

Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.