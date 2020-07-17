Markets JSE muted as surge in Covid-19 cases weighs on markets The US recorded more than 77,000 cases on Thursday BL PREMIUM

The JSE was little changed on Friday while global equities were mixed, as investors remained concerned about the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The US recorded more than 77,000 cases on Thursday, its highest daily record, escalating worries about economic recovery in the world's largest economy as some states re-introduce lockdown restrictions.