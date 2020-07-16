Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker on virus fears and US-China tension Market focus is on Hong Kong, but there are fears that the dispute between the two superpowers could flare up again BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed weaker on Thursday as US-China tension and the rising number of Covid-19 cases continue to weigh on investor risk appetite.

US daily coronavirus cases exceeded 60,000 for the second day in a row on Wednesday, with total US infections over 3.5-million. The surging number of infections in the US, and other parts of the world, is threatening economic recovery as some economies might be forced to either close businesses again or pause reopenings.