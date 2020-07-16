MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker on virus fears and US-China tension
Market focus is on Hong Kong, but there are fears that the dispute between the two superpowers could flare up again
16 July 2020 - 18:40
The JSE closed weaker on Thursday as US-China tension and the rising number of Covid-19 cases continue to weigh on investor risk appetite.
US daily coronavirus cases exceeded 60,000 for the second day in a row on Wednesday, with total US infections over 3.5-million. The surging number of infections in the US, and other parts of the world, is threatening economic recovery as some economies might be forced to either close businesses again or pause reopenings.
