WATCH: Stock pick — Redefine

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

09 July 2020 - 09:41 Business Day TV
picture: 123RF/nirut123rf

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Redefine Properties as his stock pick of the day. 

“I'm going with Redefine Properties. I'm not usually one that goes for the fallen angels but I think it's just been sold up so much. They also announced those two big sales last week, which are going to put them in a much better position to pay up debt, and I think a lot of the risk in this business has actually decreased.”

