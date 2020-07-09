WATCH: Stock pick — Redefine

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Redefine Properties as his stock pick of the day.

“I'm going with Redefine Properties. I'm not usually one that goes for the fallen angels but I think it's just been sold up so much. They also announced those two big sales last week, which are going to put them in a much better position to pay up debt, and I think a lot of the risk in this business has actually decreased.”