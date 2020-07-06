Markets JSE lifts on economic recovery hopes Investors are showing optimism at the beginning of the new trading week, and stock markets are set to extend gains, one analyst says BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Monday, in line with its global peers, as investors remain hopeful that the economy might show signs of recovery after last week’s positive economic data.

Despite fears about the resurgence of infections, global equities have been supported by encouraging economic data from the world’s largest economies, raising hopes that economies may recover soon.