Rand slumps as market waits for news to aid direction

The rand was weaker on Monday, in line with its emerging-market peers as investors remain cautious about the rising number of Covid-19 cases globally, while markets awaits fresh news for direction.

The local currency firmed to an intraday best of R16.87/$, according to Infront data, following some emerging-market strength towards the end of last week.