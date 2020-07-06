Rand slumps as market waits for news to aid direction
The local currency had firmed to an intraday best of R16.87/$, following some emerging market strength towards the end of last week
06 July 2020 - 12:19
The rand was weaker on Monday, in line with its emerging-market peers as investors remain cautious about the rising number of Covid-19 cases globally, while markets awaits fresh news for direction.
The local currency firmed to an intraday best of R16.87/$, according to Infront data, following some emerging-market strength towards the end of last week.
