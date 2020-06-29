Markets MARKET WRAP: Miners lead JSE higher amid surge in global Covid-19 infections Covid-19 cases worldwide surpass 10-million as rising infections in some hotspots provide a fresh warning on reopening economies too quickly BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer on Monday, lifted higher by miners as investors digested the rising number in Covid-19 cases globally, however concerns still remain that a second wave of infections will delay a global economic recovery.

Covid-19 cases worldwide surpassed 10-million as rising infections in some hotspots provide a fresh warning on reopening economies too quickly.