Markets Rand remains muted as mounting Covid-19 cases weigh on sentiment The number of coronavirus deaths globally has surpassed 500,000 and infections in the US have risen to 2.5-million

The rand was little changed on Monday as the rising Covid-19 death toll and new infections dampened hopes for global economic recovery.

The number of coronavirus deaths globally has surpassed 500,000 and infections in the US have risen to 2.5-million while some US states ponder their plans to reopen.