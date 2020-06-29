Rand remains muted as mounting Covid-19 cases weigh on sentiment
The number of coronavirus deaths globally has surpassed 500,000 and infections in the US have risen to 2.5-million
29 June 2020 - 12:18
The rand was little changed on Monday as the rising Covid-19 death toll and new infections dampened hopes for global economic recovery.
The number of coronavirus deaths globally has surpassed 500,000 and infections in the US have risen to 2.5-million while some US states ponder their plans to reopen.
