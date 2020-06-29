Markets

Gold rises amid worry about second wave in pandemic

Fresh outbreak of coronavirus in the US particularly is driving safe-haven buying, analyst says

29 June 2020 - 07:30 Brijesh Patel
Picture: AFP/PATRICK HERTZOG
Gold prices rose on Monday as worries over a surge in fresh Covid-19 infections globally dented investor optimism about a swift economic rebound and drove investors towards the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,773.43 per ounce by 4.59am. Prices were $5.63 shy of a near eight-year high of $1,779.06, hit last week. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,781.60.

“Certainly the safe-haven buying is coming through fairly strong, with the fresh outbreak of coronavirus in the US, in particular, really driving that investor appetite at the moment,” said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.

California ordered some bars to close on Sunday, after similar moves in Texas and Florida, as cases nationwide soar to record levels each day. Washington state and the city of San Francisco have paused reopening plans.

Relentless spread of the coronavirus intensified investor fears about a delay in global economic recovery and weighed on risk appetite, driving inflows into safe-haven assets.

The outlook for a global economic recovery over the past month has worsened or at best stayed about the same, according to a firm majority of economists in Reuters polls. Gold is used as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

Indicative of sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust holdings rose 0.3% to 1,178.90 tonnes on Friday, while speculators increased their bullish positions in Comex gold and silver contracts in the week to June 23.

On the technical side, spot gold is poised to break a resistance at $1,778 per ounce and rise to $1,789, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, palladium gained 1.7% to $1,891.42 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.6% to $796 and silver climbed 0.7% to $17.88.

Reuters

