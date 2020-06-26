Markets

Gold on track for third consecutive weekly gain

Bullion has risen more than 1% so far this week while palladium heads for worst week since early May

26 June 2020 - 07:31 Brijesh Patel
Gold granulate is seen at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Valcambi in the southern Swiss town of Balerna. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
Gold granulate is seen at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Valcambi in the southern Swiss town of Balerna. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Gold prices were headed for their third consecutive weekly gain on worries about rising global cases of the novel coronavirus, though prices see-sawed on Friday after a firm dollar and a gain in equities countered safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was steady at $1,760.73/oz at 3.39am GMT. Bullion has risen more than 1% so far this week, with prices scaling a near eight-year high of $1,779.06/oz on Wednesday. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,770.90/oz.

“The amount of money pumped in by governments definitely supports gold as a safe haven with this Covid-19 situation still around,” said Brian Lan, MD at Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central, amid low interest rates globally. But gold is seeing some profit-taking after almost reaching the $1,780/oz mark due to the overall strength of the dollar and stocks, he said.

The dollar has pared a large part of this week’s losses. Asian stock markets ground higher, but are set to end the week little changed as surging Covid-19 infections offset encouraging economic data. Cases have been rising across the US, while more than 9.51-million people have been infected globally, according to a Reuters tally.

Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda said second-round effects of the pandemic could hurt its economy “considerably”, signalling the bank’s readiness to ramp up stimulus again. Lower interest rates and stimulus measures tend to benefit gold, viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

“Given the macro backdrop, sentiment in the gold market is positive, and this is illustrated in the continual increase in exchange-traded fund holdings,” said ING analyst Warren Patterson.

Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF stood at more than seven-year highs. Palladium gained 0.3% to $1,847.05/oz, but was heading for its worst week since May 1. Platinum was flat at $803.52/oz. Silver fell 0.9% to $17.71/oz.

Reuters

SA mines record six Covid-19 deaths

As mines slowly ramp up as the lockdown is eased, nearly 2,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus out of 273,000 workers
Companies
18 hours ago

Geopolitical tensions give gold a boost

Tensions between North Korea and South Korea, and India and China support bullion
Markets
1 week ago

Gold slips on stronger dollar

The metal loses ground amid the hope of a potential Covid-19 drug, but worry about surging cases in Beijing caps gains
Markets
1 week ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE drops for a second day amid ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE slip on lack of detail ...
Markets
3.
The rand slips ahead of supplementary budget ...
Markets
4.
US stocks close higher as strength in banks ...
Markets
5.
Bonds firm on budget speech but steep yield curve ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold loses ground ahead of eurozone data

Markets

Global stocks drop as reality over surging Covid-19 bites

Markets

Harmony investors stump up R3.47bn for AngloGold’s SA mines

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.