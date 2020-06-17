Markets

Gold slips on stronger dollar

The metal loses ground amid the hope of a potential Covid-19 drug, but worry about surging cases in Beijing caps gains

17 June 2020 - 09:51 Brijesh Patel
Gold bars. Picture: REUTERS
Gold bars. Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Gold prices eased on Wednesday on the hope of a potential Covid-19 drug and a stronger US dollar, but the fall was limited due to the worry about surging cases of the novel coronavirus in Beijing.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,723.20/oz by 3.02am GMT, holding a tight $6 narrow range. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,731.

“The attention remains elsewhere, mostly equity markets. However, Covid-19 nerves as Beijing shutdowns extend should offer support on any dips,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Beijing officials reported several new Covid-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day, while new infections hit record highs in six US states on Tuesday.

However, the dollar rose 0.1% against its rivals, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, a record increase in US retail sales in May supported views the US recession might be drawing to an end, with upbeat trial results for a Covid-19 treatment further aiding investor sentiment.

Geopolitical tension and additional stimulus measures from global central banks also offered some support to the safe-haven, which often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty.

India reported 20 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site, while North Korea rejected a South Korea offer to send special envoys and vowed to send back troops to the border.

Elsewhere, palladium dropped 0.9% to $1,914.64/oz, silver fell 0.3% to $17.34, and platinum lost 0.9% to $813.07.

Reuters

Oil falls after data shows increase in US stocks

Brent is weaker amid worry about oversupply as potential second wave of coronavirus pandemic threatens to halt any recovery of demand
Markets
1 hour ago

Asian shares idle amid resurgence of

Equities take a breather mid worry about economic recovery, even as the rebound in US retail sales in May breaks all records
Markets
1 hour ago

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Exuberant markets are at odds with ...
Markets
2.
SA bond rally fizzles out as investors await ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock pick — Afrimat and SA bonds
Markets
4.
JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has worst day in a month amid ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Wednesday

Markets

NEWS ANALYSIS: Exuberant markets are at odds with reality

Markets

SA bond rally fizzles out as investors await revised budget

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.