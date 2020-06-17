Gold slips on stronger dollar

Bengaluru — Gold prices eased on Wednesday on the hope of a potential Covid-19 drug and a stronger US dollar, but the fall was limited due to the worry about surging cases of the novel coronavirus in Beijing.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,723.20/oz by 3.02am GMT, holding a tight $6 narrow range. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,731.

“The attention remains elsewhere, mostly equity markets. However, Covid-19 nerves as Beijing shutdowns extend should offer support on any dips,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Beijing officials reported several new Covid-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day, while new infections hit record highs in six US states on Tuesday.

However, the dollar rose 0.1% against its rivals, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, a record increase in US retail sales in May supported views the US recession might be drawing to an end, with upbeat trial results for a Covid-19 treatment further aiding investor sentiment.

Geopolitical tension and additional stimulus measures from global central banks also offered some support to the safe-haven, which often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty.

India reported 20 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site, while North Korea rejected a South Korea offer to send special envoys and vowed to send back troops to the border.

Elsewhere, palladium dropped 0.9% to $1,914.64/oz, silver fell 0.3% to $17.34, and platinum lost 0.9% to $813.07.

Reuters