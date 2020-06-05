Rand heads for five-day winning streak
Meanwhile, data shows that the SA Reserve Bank purchased R10.2bn in government bonds in May
05 June 2020 - 11:35
The rand was set for its fifth day of gains on Friday as global risk- on sentiment prevailed amid the gradual revival of economic activity in the world’s largest economies.
At 11.11am, the rand had firmed 0.23% to R16.8124/$, 0.39% to R19.0527/€, and was flat at R21.2617/£. The euro was little changed at $1.338.
