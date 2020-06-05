Markets Rand heads for five-day winning streak Meanwhile, data shows that the SA Reserve Bank purchased R10.2bn in government bonds in May BL PREMIUM

The rand was set for its fifth day of gains on Friday as global risk- on sentiment prevailed amid the gradual revival of economic activity in the world’s largest economies.

At 11.11am, the rand had firmed 0.23% to R16.8124/$, 0.39% to R19.0527/€, and was flat at R21.2617/£. The euro was little changed at $1.338.