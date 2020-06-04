MARKET WRAP: Rand continues to hover around 10-week highs
Central banks and government measures to help cushion economies have boosted the appetite for riskier assets
04 June 2020 - 18:52
The rand swung between small gains and losses against the dollar on Thursday, remaining close to its best level in more than two months, reached on Wednesday, as market sentiment improves on global stimulus measures.
In continued efforts by central banks and governments around the world to implement further measures to help cushion their economies from the coronavirus pandemic, the European Central Bank (ECB) earlier increased its pandemic emergency purchasing programme by about €600bn (about R11.5-trillion), bringing the total to €1.35-trillion.
