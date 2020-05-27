Markets

Fragile recovery of demand weighs on oil

US-China tensions over Hong Kong spook analysts

27 May 2020 - 07:39 Aaron Sheldrick
An oil refinery worker. Picture: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE
An oil refinery worker. Picture: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

Tokyo — Oil prices fell on Wednesday on revived concerns over how quickly fuel demand will recover even as coronavirus lockdowns begin to ease in many countries, while US-China tensions added to negative sentiment.

Brent crude futures fell 21c, or 0.6%, to $35.96 by 0120 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 31c, or 0.9%, at $34.04 a barrel.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and producers including Russia, a grouping referred to as Opec+, are cutting their output by nearly 10-million barrels per day in May-June to buttress prices as measures to rein in the coronavirus pandemic have slashed fuel demand.

In the US, where some states are opening up after lockdowns, optimism about an increase in demand has supported sentiment, but the recovery is fragile, analysts caution. The Memorial Day holiday that has just passed typically heralds the start of the peak US demand season.

“Early estimates suggest gasoline demand is down by as much as 30% from last year as people stay close to home,” ANZ Research said in a note.

Some analysts and banks are predicting a balanced oil market as soon as June, but that could be too optimistic, according to Eurasia Group. “There is ... a significant risk of repeat outbreaks and lockdowns. Even without them, some restrictions — especially on aviation — will remain in place,” it said in a note.

Still, as US demand picks up, however slowly, there are signs that inventories are falling. US crude inventories are forecast to have fallen for a third week last week, according a Reuters poll of analysts.

Prices were also under pressure after US President Donald Trump’s economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said China is making “a big mistake” with national security legislation on Hong Kong. Beijing’s proposed security law would reduce the territory’s separate legal status if passed. China’s parliament is expected to approve it by Thursday.

Reuters

Oil rises as supply cuts kick in and fuel demand picks up

Both Brent and WTI are up, with Opec+ meeting in June to discuss maintaining output cuts into the second-half of the year
Markets
19 hours ago

Central Energy Fund in talks to buy Sasol’s petrol stations

The petrochemical company is trying to slash $2bn off its costs and raise at least another $2bn from asset disposals
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: Stock picks MTN and AB InBev
Markets
2.
JSE could benefit on Tuesday from vaccine optimism
Markets
3.
Rand firms as lockdown conditions ease
Markets
4.
Rand reaches two-month high on Covid-19 vaccine ...
Markets
5.
JSE lifts on optimism about possible vaccine for ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Wednesday

Markets

PODCAST | JSE CEO Leila Fourie on running Africa’s largest bourse during a ...

Companies

Market data — May 26 2020

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.