Market data — May 26 2020

The matrices we use to measure human development must become the centre of how we define and pursue economic success
Health minister’s presentation shows Covid-19 ‘hotspots’ could remain on level 4 while the rest of the country moves to level 3
DA argues the Disaster Management Act is invalid and questions the stringent measures the government has put in place
The JSE's listing rules should allow companies the ability to issue shares during times of crisis without having to seek shareholder approval says Stephen Koseff
The SA Reserve Bank warns of temporary distortions to underlying data due to Covid-19
In the decade preceding its collapse, Hertz took on too much debt, participated in overpriced M&A and was accused of playing accounting games to pad its earnings
New estimate follows a review of demand outlook in 'unprecedented crisis'
The island’s first-generation yacht returns home from Italy, where the regatta whose title she was to defend was cancelled due to Covid-19
The trick is to find a happy balance as most wine is consumed within 24 hours of purchase and won’t necessarily last long
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.