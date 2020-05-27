Markets JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Wednesday Concerns over US-China tension over Hong Kong is contending with easing lockdowns across the globe BL PREMIUM

The JSE must contend with mixed Asian markets on Wednesday morning, as US-China trade tension offsets optimism over the lifting of containment restrictions globally.

Beijing has moved to tighten security laws in Hong Kong, offering the prospect of a showdown with the US. US President Donald Trump has implied the White House could react by the end of the week, and there are concerns that new tariffs will be imposed, further disrupting global trade at a time when supply chains have been battered by Covid-19.