PODCAST | JSE CEO Leila Fourie on running Africa’s largest bourse during a pandemic

Podcast host Desné Masie welcomes special guest JSE CEO Leila Fourie on African Business podcasts.

Fourie took the helm at the exchange about six months ago during an already tough time in the global economy. Economic headwinds for the exchange have been amplified in 2020 by the Covid-19 global pandemic and the ratings downgrade of SA’s sovereign debt to below investment grade. We caught up with Fourie to discuss how these developments have affected capital raising and listings, and what her vision is for the exchange beyond Covid-19.