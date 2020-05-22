Rand weakens as US-China tension weighs on sentiment
Risk appetite waned following reports that China plans to impose a new security law on Hong Kong
22 May 2020 - 11:20
The rand was weaker on Friday, coming off two-month highs amid global risk-off sentiment, as mounting tension between the US and China overshadowed earlier gains after a repo rate cut by the SA Reserve Bank.
The local currency weakened alongside its emerging-market peers amid fears of escalating tension between the US and China, after reports that China plans to impose a new security law on Hong Kong. US President Donald Trump warned that the US would react strongly should the law be imposed.
