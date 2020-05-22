JSE faces pressure on Friday as Beijing considers Hong Kong security laws
Hong Kong has plunged amid reports that China is planning to impose new security laws on the city, which has been racked by pro-democracy protests
22 May 2020 - 07:02
The JSE could take its lead from weaker Asian markets on Friday morning, with the Hang Seng plunging after reports suggested Beijing plans to institute new security laws in Hong Kong.
Markets are waiting to see how severe the laws will be, said AxiCorp chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note, while the US-China trade war also remains a threat.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now