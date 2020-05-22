Markets JSE faces pressure on Friday as Beijing considers Hong Kong security laws Hong Kong has plunged amid reports that China is planning to impose new security laws on the city, which has been racked by pro-democracy protests BL PREMIUM

The JSE could take its lead from weaker Asian markets on Friday morning, with the Hang Seng plunging after reports suggested Beijing plans to institute new security laws in Hong Kong.

Markets are waiting to see how severe the laws will be, said AxiCorp chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note, while the US-China trade war also remains a threat.