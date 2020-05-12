Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as restarting economies lifts market sentiment The all share rose 0.23% and the top 40 0.34%, with platinum and gold up by 6.98% and 2.47%, respectively BL PREMIUM

The JSE gained on Tuesday as the prospects of reviving economic activity in some countries grows and positive news about the US-China trade deal lifted global market sentiment.

China said on Tuesday that it will waive tariffs on 79 US goods for one year from May 19. China’s foreign ministry said an initial trade deal would be beneficial for both economic super-powers. Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes said the waiver `is “giving rise to market optimism regarding economic recovery”, supporting the rand.