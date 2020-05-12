JSE gains while fears of a second wave of Covid-19 linger
Wuhan, China reported new cases of the coronavirus this week for the first time since lifting lockdown restrictions
12 May 2020 - 11:20
The JSE was higher on Tuesday morning amid mixed global equities as investors begin to factor in the risks as more economies reopen.
Risk appetite has started to wane across global equities as investors worry about a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak. Wuhan, China reported new cases of Covid-19 this week for the first time since lifting lockdown restrictions. The city is considered the epicentre for the virus.
