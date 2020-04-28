MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at best level in seven weeks on easing of lockdown
Countries such as Saudi Arabia and New Zealand have relaxed lockdown measures and lifted restrictions on movement
28 April 2020 - 18:50
The JSE closed at its best level in nearly eight weeks on Tuesday with market sentiment buoyed by news that a number of countries, including SA, will soon be easing lockdown regulations.
The local bourse strengthened alongside European markets amid hope that more countries will soon resume economic activity.
