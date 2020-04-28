Rand firms on easing lockdowns plans
Risk assets rallied on Monday as more countries outlined plans to start easing their lockdown states
28 April 2020 - 12:01
The rand was firmer against major currencies on Tuesday, on track for its third session of gains as investor sentiment improved on hopes that more countries are planning to gradually reopen their economies.
The rand, which has lost more than 5% against the dollar so far in April, according to Infront data, has taken a knock as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to threaten the global economy and financial markets, with investors remaining fairly cautious.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now