Markets Rand firms on easing lockdowns plans Risk assets rallied on Monday as more countries outlined plans to start easing their lockdown states

The rand was firmer against major currencies on Tuesday, on track for its third session of gains as investor sentiment improved on hopes that more countries are planning to gradually reopen their economies.

The rand, which has lost more than 5% against the dollar so far in April, according to Infront data, has taken a knock as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to threaten the global economy and financial markets, with investors remaining fairly cautious.