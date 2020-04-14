MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in almost three weeks
The all share climbed 3.88% and the top 40 3.98%, with gold and platinum miners performing well
14 April 2020 - 18:07
The JSE has had its best day in almost three weeks, while the yield on the 10-year bond fell to its lowest level in a month on Tuesday as investors digested the second repo rate cut by the SA Reserve Bank in less than a month.
The local bourse gained more than 3% on the day with gold miners and the platinum mining index leading the way after the Reserve Bank cut the repo rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 4.25%, in an emergency move to combat the effects of Covid-19 on the local economy.
