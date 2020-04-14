JSE gains on optimism about Covid-19 reaching peak soon
The SA Reserve Bank cut the repo rate by 100 basis points for the second time in less than a month to 4.25%
14 April 2020 - 12:40
The JSE was stronger on Tuesday, tracking Asian markets, as optimism that Covid-19 infections will soon peak lifted global equities.
Positive sentiment prevailed in the markets supported by hope that the virus may be peaking in some of the most affected areas as well as the huge oil production cut deal between Opec and its allies.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now