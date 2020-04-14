Markets JSE gains on optimism about Covid-19 reaching peak soon The SA Reserve Bank cut the repo rate by 100 basis points for the second time in less than a month to 4.25% BL PREMIUM

The JSE was stronger on Tuesday, tracking Asian markets, as optimism that Covid-19 infections will soon peak lifted global equities.

Positive sentiment prevailed in the markets supported by hope that the virus may be peaking in some of the most affected areas as well as the huge oil production cut deal between Opec and its allies.