JSE could be under pressure on Thursday as investors seek safe havens

The JSE could be under pressure on Thursday morning, with risk sentiment fragile as investors consider the implications of the Covid-19 outbreak.

US markets fell sharply overnight, with the Dow Jones index and tech-heavy Nasdaq falling more than 4%, amid a generally poor start to the fourth quarter as investors sought safe-haven assets, such as US treasuries.

There’s little doubt that Covid-19-related news has been responsible for the poor start to the quarter, including a now much more sombre warning from US President Trump that there could be as many as 240,000 US deaths just in the coming weeks, said National Australia Bank analyst Ray Attrill in a note.

There have also been claims by US intelligence that China has concealed the true extent of the epidemic inside China, and whether this was true or not, the question remained whether the economic effects of the virus had been adequately priced in by markets, he said.