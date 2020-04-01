Markets JSE weaker on global recession concerns The all share, top 40, and most indices are down as Covid-19 continues to wreak economic havoc BL PREMIUM

The JSE broke its two-day winning streak on Wednesday, with its global counterparts mostly in negative territories as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be a threat to the global economy and financial markets.

The local bourse has lost more than 23% in the first quarter, having had its worst quarter since 1998.