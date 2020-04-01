JSE weaker on global recession concerns
The all share, top 40, and most indices are down as Covid-19 continues to wreak economic havoc
01 April 2020 - 12:41
The JSE broke its two-day winning streak on Wednesday, with its global counterparts mostly in negative territories as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be a threat to the global economy and financial markets.
The local bourse has lost more than 23% in the first quarter, having had its worst quarter since 1998.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now